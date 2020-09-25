Transformers: Battlegrounds Gameplay Trailer Debuts

Bandai Namco has now released the first gameplay trailer for Transformers: Battlegrounds.



Transformers: Battlegrounds is based on the new Cyberverse TV show and features the designs and voice actors of the show. The game can be played solo, or with a friend.

The game will be released worldwide on October 23rd, 2020. It will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.



To know more about the game, you can read the press release info and view the trailer posted down below.

“TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS launches on October 23rd and today Outright Games have unveiled the first ever gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game, showing off fan favourite Autobots as they battle it out with the dastardly Decepticons.



Today we have also revealed the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the full game, four Autobot skin packs and an exclusive arcade game mode, the greatest sport in the galaxy, CUBE! It’s Autobots vs Decepticons as each team battles it out, using their unique special abilities to keep control of the CUBE across four unique arenas.”



