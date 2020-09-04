The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition coming to next-gen consoles in 2021

CD Projekt RED announced today that the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be coming to next-gen consoles; PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, sometime in 2021.
The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will feature a range of visual and technical improvements – including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions and all extra content.
When The Witcher 3 hits next-gen consoles next year, the game will be available as a standalone purchase, as well as a free update for current owners of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
KEY FEATURES
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
– Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
– Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
– Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
EXPLORE A MORALLY INDIFFERENT FANTASY OPEN WORLD
Built for endless adventure, the massive open world of The Witcher sets new standards in terms of size, depth and complexity.
– Traverse a fantastical open world: explore forgotten ruins, caves and shipwrecks, trade with merchants and dwarven smiths in cities, and hunt across the open plains, mountains and seas.
– Deal with treasonous generals, devious witches and corrupt royalty to provide dark and dangerous services.
– Make choices that go beyond good & evil, and face their far-reaching consequences.
CHASE DOWN THE CHILD OF PROPHECY
Take on the most important contract to track down the child of prophecy, a key to save or destroy this world.
– In times of war, chase down the child of prophecy, a living weapon foretold by ancient elven legends.
– Struggle against ferocious rulers, spirits of the wilds and even a threat from beyond the veil – all hell-bent on controlling this world.
– Define your destiny in a world that may not be worth saving.
FULLY REALIZED NEXT GENERATION
– Built exclusively for next generation hardware, the REDengine 3 renders the world of The Witcher visually nuanced and organic, a real true to life fantasy.
– Dynamic weather systems and day/night cycles affect how the citizens of the towns and the monsters of the wilds behave.
Rich with storyline choices in both main and subplots, this grand open world is influenced by the player unlike ever before.