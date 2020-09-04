The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition coming to next-gen consoles in 2021

CD Projekt RED announced today that the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be coming to next-gen consoles; PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, sometime in 2021.

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will feature a range of visual and technical improvements – including ray tracing and faster loading times across the base game, both expansions and all extra content.

When The Witcher 3 hits next-gen consoles next year, the game will be available as a standalone purchase, as well as a free update for current owners of the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: