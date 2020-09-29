Tekken 7 Season 4 Sees The Return Of Kunimitsu

The fan favorite Kunimitsu is finally back in a Tekken game. She will be added in the near future in Tekken 7.



Kunimitsu last appeared in a Tekken game in 2012’s Tekken Tag Tournament 2. Since Tekken 7 takes place decades after Tekken 2, this new version is the original’s daughter.



The character will be DLC for Season 4 of the game. You can read more about the character’s announcement from the press release info posted down below.

“As part of the Season Pass 4, two new DLCs will come up for the acclaimed fighting game which has just passed 6 million sold copies worldwide. On home console versions, the whole franchise now surpassed 50 Million sold units worldwide.

DLC 16 will add Kunimitsu to the fight! Her last official appearance in a TEKKEN game was in TEKKEN 2. Her return will surely excite fans looking to wield her Manji Ninjutsu skills in battle!

With DLC 17, players will get the opportunity to experience Vermilion Gates, a brand-new stage to release their most stylish combos!

Tekken 7 is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.