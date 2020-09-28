Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime series coming to Netflix in 2021

Capcom has announced Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the first Resident Evil CG anime series for Netflix that will be out sometime in 2021.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be based around the stories of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Per Capcom, the show promises to present a Resident Evil world “unlike anything seen before.”

The upcoming drama series is executive produced by Hiroyuki Kobayashi of Capcom, produced by TMS Entertainment, and animated by full 3d animation studio Quebico, the team behind the 2017-released Resident Evil: Vendetta.

There’s currently no exact release date as to when this drama series will be out but it’s expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Check out the teaser trailer below: