No New Contact Planned For Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Developer Beenox has noted that no new content will be released for the Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled game.

Beenox was really generous with Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled because all of the DLC was released for free to everyone. The only sad news now is that there is no more content left to be released.



Beenox gave an explanation about this via its official Facebook page. You can read their statement posted down below.

“What’s up Bandicoots! We’ve been getting quite a few comments asking for more new content for CTR. We’re thrilled that you all are still enjoying the game.

Unfortunately the March update with the Beenox Pack was our final update to the game and there is no additional content in the works. Part of the reason is that we’re hard at work on some other incredible projects, including making the N. Verted modes in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (which will blow you away), and some other things we can’t quite mention yet. All the current game modes and features for CTR Nitro-Fueled, including Online Multiplayer, Leaderboards and the Pit Stop, will continue on. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for the love and support for this game.

We can’t wait for you to get your hands on Crash 4 on October 2, and for you to see what we have in store after that! “

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is out now for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.