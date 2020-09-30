Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer released

As we are nearing the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft released today the story trailer.

In the story trailer that Ubisoft released, players will get a glimpse of the main protagonist, Eivor, as he is torn between duty to his brother and personal quest for glory.

Here’s a more detailed overview of the trailer:

The story trailer offers players a new glimpse of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat bound to England’s destiny.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Uplay and the Epic Games Store and Stadia on November 10, whereas the PlayStation 5 version will get it on November 12.

Find below the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer:

Check back with us near the release date for our review. We’ll have it reviewed on either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X when it launches. Stay tuned!