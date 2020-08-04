Spider-Man Coming To Marvel’s Avengers Exclusively For PlayStation

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will be happy because they can play as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Spider-Man will be joining Ms. Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow in the Marvel’s Avengers game.



Bear in mind the inclusion of the character is exclusive only to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Spider-Man will not be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Google Stadia.



Spider-Man will be available in early 2021 and the best news is that he will be added as free DLC! You will have to wait a while to play as him, but it should be worth it at the end.



The main reason PlayStation gets Spider-Man is because Sony still owns the rights to the character to appear in video games. This is evident with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 on PS4 and this year’s release of Miles Morales for PS5.



Marvel’s Avengers will be released worldwide on September 4th, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One first. The game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia at a later date.



