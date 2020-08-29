Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to Release around PS5 Launch Window; Performance Mode Revealed

Today two rather interesting things were revealed about the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The first is the ambitious looking title is currently set to release around the PS5’s launch window, a statement that has historically meant within a couple months, and will feature various graphic and performance modes.

In an interview between Famitsu and Insomniac Games, it was revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has two distinct performance modes. Those looking for the best possible frame rate will be able to experience the upcoming title in 60 frames per second at a lower resolution or 30 frames per second at a higher resolution.

In an interview with @WeeklyFamitsu today we confirmed #RatchetPS5 will offer an option to play at 60fps! https://t.co/HRFKHgDE3c pic.twitter.com/7TdyaTdtAv — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2020

No concrete data was given on what each resolution will be, though likely 1080p and 4K, but it is good to see this option being supported at the beginning. Hopefully more titles will support this feature and give players options as we get further into the next console generation.

Currently the PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releasing during the “launch window.” Expect more information and an exact date as we get closer to PlayStation 5’s release.