HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset is Now Available

Today HyperX revealed their latest take on their beloved Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset.

Unlike the previous Stinger headset, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core boasts a sleek white color, 40 mm drivers, a 17 hour battery life, swivel the mic to to mute, all while weighing just 275 grams (9.7 ounces). While it does support wireless functionality, it is limited to PS4 and PC and lacks a 3.5 connection, something you might want to consider before buying. However, it has USB-C charging, allowing you to further minimize the variety of cords you’ll need.

Andrew Ewing, console products business manager at HyperX, had the following to say about the launch.

HyperX strives to bring reliable and affordable gaming products that offer the best experience for console gamers. The Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset offers users a stylish white color scheme that delivers the comfort and style inherent in HyperX products. HyperX Press Release

Those interested will be able to get it starting today from HyperX’s official website for $79.99.