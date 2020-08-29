Bright Memory: Infinite Latest Trailer Shows Off a New Boss

For Bright Memory: Infinite Gamescom 2020 trailer, we have another look at the upcoming first person action game and with it a new boss to overcome.

For anyone looking for additional information, you can find the Steam overview below:

Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light… About Bright Memory: Episode 1 During the initial stages, since it was pretty difficult to estimate the number of copies that would sell, I decided to create the kind of game that could start out as a demo and later use crowdfunding support to develop further. I’ve finally managed to amass enough time and funding, so the action and general gameplay will remain as-is but the story and stages are all being reworked. From here on out, I will no longer be developing Bright Memory: Episode 1 any further, but I plan on making regular “experimental” additions of various new features, etc., which players will be able to try out. Once development of Bright Memory: Infinite is complete, it will be distributed as a separate game, but those who have already purchased Bright Memory: Episode 1 will receive a special “100% off” discount coupon for Bright Memory: Infinite prior to its release. Steam Overview

Currently Bright Memory: Infinite is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. No word on release but make sure to keep checking Just Push Start for more information as it is revealed.