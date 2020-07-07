Rockstar Could Be Working On A New VR Video Game

Rockstar is a huge company, but they usually like to be secretive of their games. Well now a job listing might have revealed a future project.



Developer Video Games Deluxe from Sydney has posted an advertisement on LinkedIn that they have lots of vacancies right now. The Australian studio is currently working on a VR game of some sort.



You can read their announcement on the matter posted down below.



“Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar. 2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project.

We have a number of job openings in our Sydney studio including Senior Programmers, Engine Programmer, Designer and Animator. If you are interested in one of these positions or would like two speak to someone who works here about VGD please get in touch.”

What people want most from Rockstar is GTA 6, but it sounds like that game won’t be out anytime soon. Hopefully Rockstar gives out more information about this mystery VR video game very soon!