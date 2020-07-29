Fairy Tail Day One Patch Detailed

With Fairy Tail launching later this week, KOEI Tecmo revealed today that a day one patch will be released when the game launches.

One of the highlights of the Fairy Tail day one patch is bug fixes to further improve the experience. This includes various textures clipping being fixed, some mistranslated parts corrected, and more.

Here’s the full patch notes:

• (Scenario) Minor script bugs fixed

• During certain scenes some characters models expressions were adjusted

• Weird camera angle during the awakening scene of Laxus was corrected

• Various textures clipping fixed

• Various text adjustments (misspelling, etc.)

• Some mistranslated parts corrected

• (French Ver.) Various display errors fixed

• Staff roll edited

Here’s a brief overview of the game, via its listing at GameStop:

Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In FAIRY TAIL, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the FAIRY TAIL mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the FAIRY TAIL world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

Check back with us in a few hours for our review coverage of Fairy Tail. Stay tuned.

Fairy Tail will be available for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on July 31.