Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Announced

King has announced a new mobile game called Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be out later this year for Android and iOS devices.



Crash Bandicoot: On the Run features the usual gang of Crash, Coco and Aku Aku as they battle Neo Cortex and his minions once again.



The game promises to include classic bosses, new levels and custom skins for you to wear as well. It’s an endless runner game, but Crash can still jump and spin his way through the levels.



You can read a short synopsis of the game posted down below.



“Crash Bandicoot is back, but this time he’s on the run and on mobile! That means high-speed battle runs across Wumpa Island to save the multiverse from the evil Dr. Neo Cortex; smash crates, avoid obstacles and run into your favorite characters…Not to mention battling your favorite Crash bosses, earning rewards, base building and weapon crafting – all with a customizable Crash.”

The game should be out later this year on mobile devices. For more, view the trailer below.