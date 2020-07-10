Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 adds ‘Boss Rush Mode’ in an upcoming update

Inti Creates announced today that Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be getting a new Boss Rush mode in an upcoming update that is due out on July 16.

Per the developer, the upcoming update will be version 1.2.0 and will include the following:

“Boss Rush” Mode Added – This will unlock once certain in-game conditions are met, and can then be accessed from the Title Screen.

Various Bug Fixes

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates are back with more retro sword-and-whip action! Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself. Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind and the alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster. Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. All characters from the original Curse of the Moon game are playable, too! Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games’ many stages. Players can also create demon hunting duos in 2-player local co-op, available for the first time in the series! Work together with a friend, mix and match the strengths of two different characters, and conquer stages in tons of new and exciting ways.

Check out the trailer below for the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 version 1.2.0:

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be available starting today, July 10, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.