This Week’s New Releases 6/14 – 6/21; The Last of Us Part II and More

While this is a rather light week for releases, we do have three extremely exciting releases.

First up is Darius Cozmic Collection, which brings the arcade and early console classic to a new generation. These collections offer modern features and a wide variety of neat things to dazzle and amaze both fans and newcomers alike.

Joining it is Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill. Even if it has been a while since we’ve heard anything substantial about the franchises future, this is a massive win for the popular asymmetrical horror title.

Finally, as some of you might know, this week is also when The Last of Us Part II finally releases. After being pushed back due to COVID-19 and fears due to early leaks, it has one of the highest averages on popular sites like Open Critic and Metacritic, giving fans hope Naughty Dog will deliver like they always do.

And for everything else, you can find the list below:

Tuesday 6/16

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade (PS4/Switch)

Darius Cozmic Collection Console (PS4/Switch)

Disintegration (PS4/PC/XBO)

Descenders (PS4/Switch)

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill (PS4/Switch/XBO/PC)

Desperados III (PS4/PC/XBO)

Thursday 6/18

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 (PS4/Switch/XBO)

Friday 6/19