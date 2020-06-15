Darius Cozmic Collections Release Date Revealed

Taito revealed their exciting Darius Cozmic Collection games will release on June 16, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

For those who haven’t heard of Darius, it is an ongoing side scrolling space shooter that stood out for a couple reasons. In addition to pushing accuracy and punishing any failure, there are a wide variety of routes you can take. Each had their own quirks, bosses, advantages, disadvantages, different set of skills and more to overcome. This small design choice gives each title the potential for multiple play throughs to hone your skills and make it out alive.

As for the Cozmic Collections, there are two different games that offer different experiences and titles to play around with.

The first collection is Darius Cozmic Collection Console and includes the following games for $59.99:

Darius II (Mega Drive, JP version)

SAGAIA (Genesis, US version)

SAGAIA (Master System, EU version)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom, JP version)

Darius Twin (Super NES, US version)

Darius Force (Super Famicom, JP version)

Super Nova (Super NES, US version)

Darius Alpha (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Plus (PC Engine, JP version)

Those looking for a more traditional experience have Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade, which includes the following games for $44.99:

Darius (Arcade, original version)

Darius (Arcade, new version)

Darius (Arcade, extra version)

Darius II (Arcade, Dual Screen version)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.1)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.2)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)

These titles also feature modern features like save files and an online leaderboard, giving something for everyone to do.