Taiwan Rates Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Now that Activsion already released a remake for Crash Bandicoot, it looks like they are now ready to unveil a brand new game for the franchise.



As reported by Gematsu, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has now rated a game called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PS4 and Xbox One platforms.



As of right now, these are the only platforms that have been listed for the game thus far. It does not look like the game is coming to PC or Nintendo Switch at the moment.



The listing also shows us a small synopsis of Crash Bandicoot 4. You can read the details posted below.



“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”



Toys for Bob is the developer and these are the same people that worked on the recently released Spyro Reignited Trilogy. There’s no release date for the game, but hopefully it’s out soon.