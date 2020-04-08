FIFA 20 Update Patch 1.18 Now Out On PS4 And Xbox One

EA Sports has now released a new update to the PS4 and Xbox One version of FIFA 20.



The same FIFA 20 update was released last week for PC users, but now PS4 and Xbox One owners can download the patch.



The patch itself updates player kits and as well as adjusts some of the gameplay. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:



Further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina. This has been decreased to have the same impact that was experienced prior to Title Update 12.



CONMEBOL Competitions

Made the following changes:



Added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions.

Updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages.

Visuals

Made the following changes:



Updates to multiple kits, stadia, and ad boards.

As always, make sure to give EA Sports feedback to improve the gameplay of the game in the future.