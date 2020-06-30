Ben 10: Power Trip Gets An Official Release Date

Bandai Namco has now announced the official release date for Ben 10: Power Trip. This is a game based on the popular Cartoon Network TV show.



Fans will be happy to know that Bandai Namco is releasing Ben 10: Power Trip for a worldwide release date on October 9th, 2020. Aside from the release date, the company also revealed a brief reveal trailer too.



To know more about the game itself, you can read the press release info that has been posted down below.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Cartoon Network, the number one global animated series network, and worldwide family entertainment publisher Outright Games, working with developer studio PHL Collective are thrilled to announce, “Ben 10: Power Trip”, a brand-new video game from the iconic kids’ franchise. This all new adventure sees Ben team up with longtime rival Kevin 11 to battle the evil magician Hex, launching October 9th, 2020 on PlayStation® 4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, PC digital.

Ben 10: Power Trip” takes place in the animated universe of Ben Tennyson, where he uses his trusted Omnitrix to transform into different alien creatures and save the world. The game tells a unique story where Ben must uncover the truth behind four mysterious crystals that threaten to take over his world. Players will be able to transform into powerful aliens and work together to battle fearsome foes in this co-op adventure.

“Ben 10 is a beloved kids’ franchise and we are beyond excited to again be creating a game with these characters” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “Our long running partnership with Cartoon Network has allowed us to take big steps forward with this title and create a game that will entertain Ben 10 fans and their families as they play together in this brand-new adventure”