This Week’s New Releases 5/17 – 5/23; The Wonderful 101 : Remastered and More

Even though we’re starting to get into the summer dry spell, there are still a couple games to look forward to this week. The most notable being The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Saints Row the Third Remastered on additional consoles.

If you never played The Wonderful 101, it was a weird Wii U game where you drew weapons and your team of heroes would become said weapon. Not only did it have a unique mechanic, the puzzles and story were enough to make this a solid remaster.

Should you decide to stick with something a bit more safe, Saints Row the Third Remastered brings the ever popular series third entry to additional consoles. Not only did this quirky franchise delight fans, it is a great way to spend a day.

Monday 5/18

  • Get Over Blood (PC)

Tuesday 5/19

  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4/Switch/PC)
  • Dark Nights With Poe and Munro (PC)
  • Cranked Up (PC)

Wednesday 5/20

  • Cannibal Cuisine (Switch/PC)
  • Samurai Aces (PC)
  • Neversong (PC)

Thursday 5/21

  • Pushy And Pully In Blockland (Switch)
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition (Switch)
  • Monster Prom: XXL (Switch)
  • The Persistence (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)
  • Skura Stars (PC)
  • Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! (PC)

Friday 5/22

  • Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PC/XBO)
  • Maneater (PS4/PC/XBO)
  • Project Genesis (PC)
  • Beatitas (PC)
  • I, Dracula: Genesis (PC)
