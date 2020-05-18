This Week’s New Releases 5/17 – 5/23; The Wonderful 101 : Remastered and More

Even though we’re starting to get into the summer dry spell, there are still a couple games to look forward to this week. The most notable being The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Saints Row the Third Remastered on additional consoles.

If you never played The Wonderful 101, it was a weird Wii U game where you drew weapons and your team of heroes would become said weapon. Not only did it have a unique mechanic, the puzzles and story were enough to make this a solid remaster.

Should you decide to stick with something a bit more safe, Saints Row the Third Remastered brings the ever popular series third entry to additional consoles. Not only did this quirky franchise delight fans, it is a great way to spend a day.

Monday 5/18

Get Over Blood (PC)

Tuesday 5/19

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4/Switch/PC)

Dark Nights With Poe and Munro (PC)

Cranked Up (PC)

Wednesday 5/20

Cannibal Cuisine (Switch/PC)

Samurai Aces (PC)

Neversong (PC)

Thursday 5/21

Pushy And Pully In Blockland (Switch)

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition (Switch)

Monster Prom: XXL (Switch)

The Persistence (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO)

Skura Stars (PC)

Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! (PC)

Friday 5/22