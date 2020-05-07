Rumor: Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster is in Development

Today Electronic Arts released their Q4 fiscal year results and, as part of the document, noted some interesting metrics, including plans to reveal an additional EA HD title. Normally this would spur rumors of popular titles, such as Dead Space or Medal of Honor, but Jeff Grubb, staff writer at Venture Beat, claims that the game is Mass Effect Trilogy.

“Oh, and that HD remaster of an EA game is the Mass Effect Trilogy,” notes Grubb. “Just don’t expect that to also launch on Switch — at least not at first.”

This makes the list of games set to release by March 31, 2021 look like the following:

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Nintendo Switch) Command & Conquer Remastered (PC) Medal of Honor VR FIFA 21 Madden NFL 21 NHL 21 Unannounced sports game An HD remake of an EA game (Mass Effect) EA Partners title EA Partners title EA Partners title EA Partners title Mobile soft-launch Mobile soft-launch

Grubb also speculates this is note a complete list, suggesting we might see a release of Apex Legends on Steam and Switch, which is not included.

Naturally, this and possibly many might be set for their yearly EA Play event on June 11. Despite COVID-19 disrupting a number of events, EA has already announced this year will be digital and contain some interesting information.