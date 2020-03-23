S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 first screenshot released

GSC Game World released today the first screenshot for the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 that is due out sometime in 2021.

Fans who have played S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl about thirteen years ago, the much-awaited follow up is soon upon us. There’s currently no release date yet or platform but fans can look forward to it sometime in 2021.

Here’s a statement released by GSC Game World:

Greetings, Stalkers! Thirteen years ago we released S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. The world was never the same after that. Millions of players rushed into the Zone. Driven by the desire to uncover mysteries, you overcame difficulties, hunted for treasures, fought monsters and joined factions. You changed to become the real Stalkers. You made this day forever special. Being inspired by everything you do (including arts, stories, cosplays and mods), we fully understand we can’t let you down. The second chapter of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga will be our most ambitious game so far. It will live to the legendary legacy. A lot of you are joining social isolation now. That’s why today, on a very special occasion, we are ready to slightly uncover the mystery of what we are working on. This is the first glimpse of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Consider it as our humble present, with more to come in 2020.

We’ll let you know as soon as GSC Game World announces the release date. Stay tuned.