Bleeding Edge launch trailer released

Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory released today the launch trailer for Bleeding Edge, the highly-anticipated four-versus-four team-based brawler.

Bleeding Edge will be available for Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on March 24.

Here’s an overview of the Bleeding Edge, via Microsoft:

From the studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes Bleeding Edge, a fast and frenetic four-versus-four team brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colorful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Nidhoggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin.



Key Features – No Stopping Us – Synergize with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in exhilarating action combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

– Mod Your Combat, Show Your Style – Power up your fighters’ weapons and abilities from a vast arsenal of cybernetic parts, all earnable through gameplay. Customize your hoverboard mounts to ride with style across the vibrant cyberpunk arenas of Bleeding Edge.

– Treacherous Terrain – Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s saw blade. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.

Check out below Bleeding Edge launch trailer: