Resident Evil 3 remake demo announced

As we are nearing the release of the much-awaited Resident Evil 3 remake, Capcom announced today that a demo will be coming soon.

Capcom hasn’t announced any details as to when the demo will hit or at least details as to what the demo will cover. Seeing how the game will be released on April 3rd, we might learn more about it in a few week’s time.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis!



Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe where four survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.

Fans who missed out on the Resident Evil 3 back in the day when it first debuted on PlayStation should definitely look forward to it in just a few week’s time.

Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on April 3 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. As always, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

As soon as Capcom announces more details in regard to Resident Evil 3 remake demo, we’ll definitely let you know.