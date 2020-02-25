Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm DLC now live on PC/Mac

Zenimax Online Studios is pleased to reveal today that the highly-anticipated start of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long interconnected adventure has officially begun today as The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm DLC is available now for PC and Mac.

Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm DLC features two dungeons that will set up the events of the upcoming Greymoor Chapter. The two dungeons will be titled Unhallowed Grave and Icereach. In addition, a free performance improvement as part of the base game Update 25 is available as well today.

Harrowstorm dungeon DLC: Unhallowed Grave and Icereach – In Unhallowed Grave, raiders and grave robbers have forced their way into an ancient burial site in Bangkorai seeking an ancient power that has remained imprisoned for centuries. Players must enter a long-forgotten tomb, uncover the reasons for the crypt’s invasion, and put a stop to the invader’s plans before it is too late. More details are on our preview blog. – Skyrim’s northern coast is beset by a terrible, supernatural storm whose origin appears to be the island home of a powerful coven of witches. Players travel to Icereach to confront the witches and stop their deadly ritual before it brings ruin upon all of Skyrim. More details are on our preview blog. Update 25: Improvements (free base-game update) – Performance fixes for all ESO players that improve load times, framerates, and more. This is only the first step in improving framerate for all ESO players! – This update also implements a massive patching overhaul for the ESO game client, changing the way the game is downloaded, patched, and stored. This change dramatically reduces the amount of space ESO takes up on a player’s hard drive. ALL ESO players will have to re-download the game client upon the launch of Update 25. Players will receive a free Crimson Torchbug pet for reinstalling ESO! – More info on performance improvements and a roadmap is available here: https://www.elderscrollsonline.com/en-us/news/post/56681

The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm DLC will be available in two weeks on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check back with us soon for our review coverage. Stay tuned.