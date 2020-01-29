Ori and the Will of the Wisps goes gold for Xbox One and PC

Microsoft and developer Moon Studios are pleased to reveal today that Ori and the Will of the Wisps have gone gold, meaning that the development is complete and the game is ready for mass production.

Fans can look forward to the follow-up sequel on March 11 for both the Xbox One and PC. For those who subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, play Ori and the Will of the Wisps when it launches on March 11 for either Xbox One or PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest—the acclaimed action platformer with more than 50 awards and nominations—comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.



Key Features



– Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative experience. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotional and engaging story driven adventure with a stunning soundtrack. Explore a vast, exotic, and strikingly beautiful environments.

– Master new skills. Guide Ori through a journey of untold danger using newly acquired spirit weapons, spells, and attacks. Utilize an all-new shard system to power-up Ori’s newfound abilities and customize your style of play.

– Face epic enemies and challenging puzzles. Encounter larger-than-life bosses and seek help from an expansive cast of new characters who will help you uncover Ori’s mysterious fate.

– Experience a new thrilling mode. Race to the top of the leaderboards in the all-new Spirit Trials mode where players dash, burrow, grapple, and leap to high scores in unique speed-run challenges throughout the game.



Now that Ori and the Will of the Wisps have gone gold, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.