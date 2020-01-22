Mortal Kombat Kollection Online rated in Europe for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

No official word yet by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Similar to ESRB in North America, The Pan European Game Information has recently rated Mortal Kombat Kollection Online for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Here’s the full description provided by PEGI:

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the “klassics”…

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is a remastered version of the first three Mortal Kombat games. It’s developed by Blind Squirrel Games and it has been April 2019 since the game has been cancelled. However, seeing how the game has just been rated, then there’s a chance we might see it come soon.

We’ll have to wait until Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment officially announces Mortal Kombat Kollection Online. Until then, let’s hope that the company will announce it soon.

