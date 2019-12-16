Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta sign-ups now live

Sega announced today that the much-awaited closed beta application for Phantasy Star Online 2 is now live via the Xbox Insider Program.

For Xbox One owners, they can apply through the Xbox Inside Hub application or Windows 10 device. Once installed, select “Insider Content” from the main dashboard, then “Phantasy Star Online 2” under “Games,” and the “Join” to register for early sign-up. Please note that only players based in the United States and Canada may apply.

As for the Windows 10 users, they are able to do an early-sign up but the closed beta is exclusive to Xbox One. Details on when the beta will start will be announced at a later date.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Xbox Wire:

In Phantasy Star Online 2, you are a member of ARKS, a task force dedicated to exploring numerous planets and protecting the universe against a malignant force called the Falspawn. Embark on a never-ending assortment of missions with fellow operatives and experience unparalleled action RPG combat, completely free to play.

Key Features

Better Together – Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously!

– Get ready for the ultimate online Free-to-Play experience and go out on missions with a party of up to four players or explore exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously! Unmatched Combat – Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types.

– Phantasy Star Online 2 features one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs. Combo your way through multiple enemies at once and engage in unforgettable boss fights armed with highly customizable skillsets, each unique to one of nine classes and eighteen distinct weapon types. Several Ways to Play – Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision.

– Switch character classes at any time to find your ideal playstyle: hack-and-slash through missions with melee-based roles or take a step back and eliminate foes by using ranged or elemental attacks! You can also customize the way you play by selecting different camera settings, including an over-the-shoulder view to aim at enemies with better precision. Endless Exploration – Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally-generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission!

– Choose from multiple difficulty settings catered to your skill and character level. Jump into procedurally-generated environments that reshape your adventures whenever you play and experience unexpected events and random monsters spawning with every mission! Ultimate Character Customization – Discover one of gaming’s most powerful character creators and design the ultimate ARKS Operative. Choose from one of four distinct races and fully customize your character’s appearance with a robust yet easy-to-use system. Take your character customization to the next level with Phantasy Star Online 2’s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match, resulting in countless possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind character.

The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 is currently exclusive to Windows 10 and Xbox One owners.