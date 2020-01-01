Best Fighting Game of 2019 – Mortal Kombat 11

It has been a solid year for fighting games as we’ve seen the likes of Jump Force, Dead or Alive 6 and Samurai Showdown come out. However, the best fighting game of 2019 is arguably the very commendable Mortal Kombat 11 from NetherRealm Studios.



The Mortal Kombat series just keeps getting better and better as the years go by. I remember loving Mortal Kombat (9) a lot when it came out, but Mortal Kombat X blew that game away thanks to its (then) impressive next-gen visuals on PS4 and Xbox One.



Even though Mortal Kombat 11 is still released for PS4 and Xbox One, NetherRealms further improved the graphics giving the new game a smoother and sleeker look.

Not to mention the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11 is also very enjoyable to play through. The only downside to the story is the fact that it finishes too quickly, although it does make you want to play the next game just to see what happens in the future.



In terms of gameplay, Mortal Kombat 11 feels refined but still offers the same fighting mechanics that fans are accustomed to. The game also features a ton of gory fatalities and brutalities which are always fun to look at!



The only thing that is sorely missing from the game is the tag team mode that featured in the older Mortal Kombat games. Nevertheless, the one-vs-one combat is still solid and the roster features many fan favorites and new characters to play as.



Mortal Kombat 11 is also still being supported. Some of the DLC includes the likes of The Terminator, Spawn and many more!