Europa Casino Review Kenya 2024 – Top-tier Gaming, Substantial Bonuses, and Huge Jackpots

Since its inception in 2004, Europa Casino has quickly gained recognition in the online gaming world. Operated by Universe Entertainment Services Malta Limited and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), it ensures high standards of fairness, safety, and security. Europa Casino primarily focuses on Kenyan players, offering tailored support, payment methods, and exclusive promotions catering specifically to this market.

How to Register at Europa Casino

Visit the Europa Casino Website Start by navigating to the official website of Europa Casino. You’ll be welcomed from the casino online from Kenya by a user-friendly interface. Click on ‘Sign Up’ Find and click the ‘Sign Up’ button, typically located at the top of the homepage, which will direct you to the registration form. Complete the Registration Form Provide essential details such as your name, date of birth, email address, username, and password. Ensure all the filled information is accurate to avoid future issues from the casino. Confirm Your Account After completing the form, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Follow the steps in the email to confirm your account and ensure a smooth withdrawal process. Initiate Your Initial Deposit Once verified, make your first deposit using one of the safe payment options available, such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers. Take Advantage of Your Welcome Bonus New players are entitled to a substantial registration bonus. Make sure to utilize this bonus to boost your gaming experience. Begin Gaming With your account set up and funded, dive into the extensive game collection, including traditional table games, video slots, and live dealer sessions.

Europa Casino Bonuses for Kenyan Players

Kenyan players can maximize their Europa Casino experience by taking advantage of various bonuses. These bonuses extend your gaming time and increase your chances of winning.

No Deposit Bonus

Europa Casino offers a $10 no deposit bonus for new Kenyan players, allowing you to explore the casino and test games without making an initial deposit.

Deposit Bonus

After familiarizing yourself with the casino, make your initial deposit to receive a 200% match bonus up to KSh5,000. Additionally, you can earn up to 100 bonus spins worth KSh1.5 each.

Established date 2004 License Malta (MGA) Languages English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Portuguese, Thai Currencies ZAR,USD,EUR,CAD Trustworthiness HIGH Withdrawl time 3 to 5 business days

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Both no deposit and deposit bonuses are subject to wagering requirements that must be fulfilled before withdrawing any winnings. Read the terms and conditions of the online casino from Kenya to fully benefit from these bonuses.

Game Selection at Europa Casino

Europa online casino offers a wide variety of special casino games, including:

Slots: Traditional machines, adventure-themed slots, and those inspired by movies and TV series.

Special casino table Games: Various versions of roulette online , blackjack online, and baccarat online.

Live Casino Games: Live versions of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat with professional dealers.

Software Suppliers

Europa Casino partners with top software suppliers including Playtech, Microgaming, and NetEnt, among others. These collaborations ensure a premium gaming experience with creative designs and smooth gameplay.

BlackJack

Roulette

Baccarat

Video Poker

Slots

Progressive Jackpot

Payment Methods

Kenyan players can choose from various payment options:

Credit and Debit Cards: MasterCard and VISA.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum.

EFT and Regional Options: Easy EFT, Giropay, SOFORT Überweisung, and iDebit.

E-wallets: Neteller and Skrill.

Prepaid Cards: PaySafeCard.

Customer Support

Europa Casino provides comprehensive customer support:

Phone: +44 77 0016 7788

Email: support@europacasino.com

Instant Chat: Available on their website 24/7.

Mobile Gaming Experience

Europa Casino offers a mobile-friendly platform compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The mobile site provides a smooth gaming experience with a diverse range of games, optimized for mobile use.

Conclusion

Kenyan players can maximize their Europa Casino experience by leveraging the available bonuses, such as no deposit bonus and the 200% match deposit bonus with up to 100 bonus spins. These bonuses extend your gaming time and increase your chances of winning, provided you understand the wagering requirements.

Beyond bonuses, Europa Casino offers a vast selection of games powered by top software providers like Playtech and NetEnt, ensuring a premium gaming experience. Kenyan players benefit from a variety of secure payment methods, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets. With 24/7 customer support and a mobile-friendly platform, Europa Casino provides a seamless and rewarding gaming experience for players on both iOS and Android devices.

By taking advantage of these features, Kenyan players can enjoy an engaging and fulfilling online casino journey at Europa Casino.

