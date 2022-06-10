WarLock Tiles Caverns Set Review

WizKids has recently released the WarLock Tiles Caverns set in the UK, bringing a brand new style of location to 3D life – or in WizKids’ terminology into a 4D setting! Unlike the rest of the WarLock Tiles range these delve players below ground and do not use the iconic clip system. Offering a free form style of tile, there are broken bridges, stalagmites and stalactites to build scenarios in. However, should you be adding this set to your Dungeon Master’s backpack? Let’s find out!

The big change from the previously released WarLock Tiles products is the lack of the WarLock clips. These have been a huge selling feature of the rest of the 3D terrain range. By moving away from them the Caverns sets has, as you may expect, positives and negatives associated with it. Unlike stone walled buildings or town based taverns, it makes sense that the Caverns set is less about straight edges and perfect grids. The selection of different shaped floor tiles allow for free-flowing and more natural looking caves to be crafted. If forced to clip together the versatility of the pieces to craft natural looking locations would be lost, or at least limited.

Without the clips the tiles can also stack, enabling Dungeon Master’s to craft locations with various heights. The tiles don’t quite sit neatly on one another though putting different shapes on top of each other works a treat. It’s a struggle to add height to builds with the rest of the WarLock range, so this is a strong positive for the Caverns set. Unfortunately being not clipped together means that the tiles are loose and susceptible to being bumped and nudged. It’s not a huge issue though players will need to be careful – unless you use a bit of BluTac to secure the tiles. Another casualty of the more natural design is that there is no 1 inch grid, which is normally present. Spaces can be determined, with tiles made up of 1 or more spaces – though it’s not as simple as a grid.

Due to the way players will need to design maps there’s almost a need for some kind of game mat or other terrain to be placed underneath the Caverns set. Without it the table becomes the gaps and part of the illusion that the 3D terrain creates is lost. Thankfully, comboing with a mat can bring some amazing locations to life – which haven’t been possible before. Simply swapping out that mat then drastically changes a setup from smoldering lava to a cave with water lapping at the rocks.

One aspect of the Caverns set which is bound to be divisive is the colour. The warm orange colour used is vibrant and striking. It fits well with muddy clay colour game mats and is right at home with the Magma Chamber mat bubbling up beneath it. The issue for most will stem from wanting to use the Caverns set to depict standard caves where grays of typical stones would not only suffice, they’d have excelled. As a result caves will have to be orange in your part of the Forgotten Realms.

Included in the box are a selection of rope bridge sections. With ends that clip under the edges of the tiles at distinct points, these are modular sized bridges that can link cavernous outcroppings together. The pieces clip together with ease to allow the length of the bridges to be altered, with an awesome looking fallen away section to add into the mix to give adventurers a problem to overcome. These bridges really help sell the size and scale of the constructed caverns, and rarely can I see myself designing a Caverns map without at least one. Of course with some bridge elements it makes your imagination run a little. It would have been an improvement to get a couple of other looking broken or nearly broken bridge pieces, though what’s included are great.

The WarLock Tiles Caverns set is certainly a different style from the rest of the range and will therefore split opinions. There’s no easy way to transition from other WarLock Tiles terrain to the Caverns set. This along with not having the WarLock clips doubles down on it feeling like a completely separate product line, not part of the otherwise strong and fully compatible range. Forgoing the clips and compatibility, more natural caves and such can be created. Though, losing the 1 inch grid and ability to move a built cave easily, may be too much to overcome for the potential creativity the Caverns set can provide.

