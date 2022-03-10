Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side Announced

Ravensburger has today announced the release of Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side. This is the next release in the Villainous line, after the currently available Marvel and Disney versions.
Taken from BGG, here’s the description of the game:
“In Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side, each player takes control of one of five Star Wars characters: Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous. Each player has their own villain deck, fate deck, player board, and 3D character.”