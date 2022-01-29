Harry Potter Death Eaters Rising Review

The OP has released a series of “Rising” titles and I was fortunate enough to get hands on with Harry Potter Death Eaters Rising! This sees he who must not be named and his pesky Death Eaters causing havoc. Players must work together in this cooperative experience to defeat Death Eaters and Voldemort himself, with Harry Potter and friends teaming up!

From the publisher’s website:



He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has returned! Lord Voldemort™ and his Death Eaters are a mounting threat to Hogwarts™ and the wizarding community, compelling everyone to combine their strengths against the dark villains. In this cooperative game, players must summon witches and wizards from Dumbledore’s Army, the Order of the Phoenix, and Hogwarts to retaliate against evil Death Eaters and protect the Wizarding World from the Dark Lord’s corruption for good!