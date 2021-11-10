The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game Interview With Chris Birch

I was fortunate enough to sit down with Chris Birch, Chief Creative Officer at Modiphius Entertainment, to discuss their current crowdfunding campaign for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game.

It’s currently live on Gamefound a crowdfunding website, where players can pledge to make the game be made – bringing Skyrim into a whole new medium. With decks of cards, stories and plots, monsters to overcome and more the board game is initially set 25 years before the events of the smash hit video game – which celebrates it’s 10th anniversary on Thursday.

Check out the interview below and the game on Gamefound!

From the Gamefound page:



Dive in alone, or return with up to three other players to explore Skyrim’s secrets that might save its people from certain doom. You can follow your own quests then plan to meet up for dungeons and major encounters together to share in the rewards.Make Your Character from one of six detailed plastic miniatures in the base game;Nord, Imperial, Dunmer, Altmer, Khajiit, Orsimer and in Dawnguard, Argonian, Bosmer, Breton and Redguard. Follow their playstyle which may encourage sorcery, stealth or combat, or choose your own path.

What adventure doesn’t involve a bit of treasure hunting? There are loads of weapons, armor, and ancient artifacts for players to find and you can increase your power by upgrading or enchanting your gear to customize your abilities.Be it a greataxe, bow, or spells, players will be able to tailor their combat style as they like, matching their choices with a variety of different skill upgrades that will give them advantages in different quests.