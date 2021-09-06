Ghost of Tsushima 2.09 Update Patch Notes

Sucker Punch Production has now released a brand new update for Ghost of Tsushima on all platforms.



The new update for Ghost of Tsushima is patch 2.09 and it should be available now.



Sucker Punch announced the details of the patch on the game’s official Twitter page. You can read the details down below.

“Patch 2.09 is now live for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut. This patch fixes a crash some users were experiencing, resolves an issue with Iki lighthouses, and includes adjustments for matchmaking in Legends. “