Apex Legends 1.77 Update Patch Notes Are Here

Respawn Entertainment has now released a new update for Apex Legends earlier this week.
This patch number is 1.77 and it should now be available for all platforms. It’s a small patch, although it does several changes.
The patch notes were revealed on Respawn’s Twitter page. You can read the full details down below.
- Fixed bugs with Seer’s abilities
- Solves a script error that was sometimes triggered by an interaction between Fuse’s ult and Wattson’s ult
- Reduces Prowler damage from 15>14
- Reduces speed with ADSing with the L-Star
- Fixes a map hole near Climatizer
- Raises prices for the Prowler and L-Star in Arenas