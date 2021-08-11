Apex Legends 1.77 Update Patch Notes Are Here

Respawn Entertainment has now released a new update for Apex Legends earlier this week.

This patch number is 1.77 and it should now be available for all platforms. It’s a small patch, although it does several changes.

The patch notes were revealed on Respawn’s Twitter page. You can read the full details down below.

  • Fixed bugs with Seer’s abilities
  • Solves a script error that was sometimes triggered by an interaction between Fuse’s ult and Wattson’s ult
  • Reduces Prowler damage from 15>14
  • Reduces speed with ADSing with the L-Star
  • Fixes a map hole near Climatizer
  • Raises prices for the Prowler and L-Star in Arenas

Damian Antony Seeto

Game reviewer from New Zealand. Been writing since 2009 and have reviewed hundreds of different games over the years.