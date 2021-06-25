Madden NFL 21 1.29 Update Patch Notes

EA Sports has now released a new update for Madden NFL 21 today. The version number for the patch is 1.29 on PS4.



If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch number is 01.014.000. It appears this update adds new players to the Ultimate Team Mode.



You can read the full patch notes and announcement below as posted by EA Sports.

Hey Madden Ultimate Team Community,

Since the Series program has ended, the following LTD player items previously released will be getting a Training upgrade option to their existing Power Ups instead of a Series Redux player item. This update will be available in-game tomorrow, Friday, June 25th. Make sure to follow @EASPORTS_MUT on Twitter to know when these updates are live in-game.

Ultimate Legends

Bobby Bell

Antonio Gates

Richard Seymour

Donovan McNabb

Dwight Freeney

Jerome Bettis

Vince Wilfork

Tony Romo

Ronde Barber

Lance Alworth

Ray Lewis



Limited Edition

Alvin Kamara

Benardrick McKinney

Chris Godwin

Ryan Kerrigan

Travis Kelce

Joe Haden

Robert Woods

Kevin Byard

Raheem Mostert

Za’Darius Smith

NFL Draft Past