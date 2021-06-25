Madden NFL 21 1.29 Update Patch Notes

EA Sports has now released a new update for Madden NFL 21 today. The version number for the patch is 1.29 on PS4.
If you have the PS5 version of the game, the patch number is 01.014.000. It appears this update adds new players to the Ultimate Team Mode.
You can read the full patch notes and announcement below as posted by EA Sports.
Hey Madden Ultimate Team Community,
Since the Series program has ended, the following LTD player items previously released will be getting a Training upgrade option to their existing Power Ups instead of a Series Redux player item. This update will be available in-game tomorrow, Friday, June 25th. Make sure to follow @EASPORTS_MUT on Twitter to know when these updates are live in-game.
Ultimate Legends
- Bobby Bell
- Antonio Gates
- Richard Seymour
- Donovan McNabb
- Dwight Freeney
- Jerome Bettis
- Vince Wilfork
- Tony Romo
- Ronde Barber
- Lance Alworth
- Ray Lewis
Limited Edition
- Alvin Kamara
- Benardrick McKinney
- Chris Godwin
- Ryan Kerrigan
- Travis Kelce
- Joe Haden
- Robert Woods
- Kevin Byard
- Raheem Mostert
- Za’Darius Smith
NFL Draft Past
- Shannon Sharpe
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Keyshawn Johnson