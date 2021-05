Big Ant Studios has now released a new update for its many versions of Tennis World Tour 2.



Today is the tenth update to be released for Tennis World Tour 2, although it looks like no new content has been added to the game.



The only patch notes that have been released so far is from the PS4’s update history. You can read the details posted down below.



Patch Notes

-General stability improvements.

The game is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.