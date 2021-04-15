Days Gone for PC gets a release date

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce today the release date for the critically-acclaimed Days Gone for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Days Gone for PC will be released on May 18 for $49.99. The game was previously released exclusively for PS4 back in 2019.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means. Key Features – A Striking Setting – From forests and meadows, to snowy plains and desert lava fields, the Pacific Northwest is both beautiful and lethal. Explore a variety of mountains, caves, mines and small rural towns, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity.

– Brutal Encounters – With vicious gangs and hordes of Freakers roaming the land, you’ll need to make full use of a variety of customizable traps, weapons, and upgradable skills to stay alive. Don’t forget your Drifter bike, an invaluable tool in a vast land.

– An Ever-Changing Environment – Jump on the saddle of Deacon’s trusty motorbike and explore a dynamic world dramatically affected by the weather, a dramatic day/night cycle and the evolving Freakers, who adjust to their surroundings – and the people in it.

– A Compelling Story – Lose yourself in a powerful tale of desperation, betrayal and regret, as Deacon St. John searches for hope after suffering a deep, personal loss. What makes us human when faced with the daily struggle for survival? Includes New Game Plus

– Survival Mode

– Challenge Mode

– Bike Skins PC features include ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates, and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances).

Check out the PC trailer for Days Gone below: