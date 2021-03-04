Schiit Audio Announces Loki Mini+

After three years, Schiit Audio has announced their new and improved equalizer, Loki Mini+.

Schiit Audio Co-Founder Jason Stoddard had this to say about the Loki Mini+:

The original Loki Mini was our re-invention of the classic hardware equalizer. Unlike software equalizers, or constant-Q tone stacks, Loki Mini used a single discrete gain stage and LC (inductor-capacitor) filtering, similar to the most revered hardware equalizers of all time. Loki Mini+ is a significant update to Loki Mini, offering a much lower noise floor, lower distortion, improved band Q, and (we think) better sound. Schiit Audio Press Release

Much of the Loki Mini+’s improvements stem from a new dual-stage, low-noise power supply and revised discrete gain stage, making it similar to the Magni 3+. This, along with higher-quality components further reduce distortion and increase performance. So much so Jason went on to comment on the value.

It may be a small, inexpensive product, but you shouldn’t underestimate its performance. It’s built to the same high standard as our products that cost much more, and it’s the only example of a single gain stage, LC-filtered equalizer you’ll find anywhere near its price. Schiit Audio Press Release

Those interested will be able to pick up the Loki Mini+ today in either black or silver for $149.