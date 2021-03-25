Immortals Fenyx Rising ‘Myths of the Eastern Realm’ DLC now available

Ubisoft announced today that Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available across all platforms for $14.99.

Myths of the Eastern Realm is a new adventure inspired by the Chinese mythology. Play as the new hero to help the Chinese goddess to restore the balance between Heaven and Earth.

Here’s an overview of the DLC, via Ubisoft:

Experience an exciting new tale inspired by Chinese mythology! As Ku, a brave new hero, you must help the goddess Nuwa restore the balance between Heaven and Earth. Encounter legendary Chinese deities, fight exotic monsters, and challenge yourself with unique puzzle mechanics in the quest to save humanity.

Check out the launch trailer below of Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.