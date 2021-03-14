Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to PC on March 26

Activision announced today that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be coming to PC via Battle.net on March 26 for $39.99.

Additionally, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available today for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch. The game is available as well for PS4 and Xbox One.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Battle.net:

It’s About Time—for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. – New Adventure – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time delivers a brand new installment into the franchise, picking up after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.

– New Powers – Discover the four Quantum Masks, powerful protectors of time and space. Bend the rules of reality to slow down time, phase platforms in and out of existence, flip your world upside down, and more on your journey to restore order to the multiverse.

– New N. Sanity – Play not only as Crash and Coco, but learn new moves with Dingodile, Tawna, and Dr. Neo Cortex himself. Unlock Alternate Timelines, Flashback Tapes, and N. Verted levels for loads of new challenges. Earn gems to unlock dozens of cosmetic skins and flex those fashion muscles.

– Totally Tubular Skins – Show off Crash and Coco’s radical roots with the Totally Tubular Skins, included with purchase of the game. (Available upon completion of the second level.)

Check out below the new launch trailer:

Crash Bandicoot 4 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch, with PC coming on March 26.