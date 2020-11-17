Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince ‘Melody of Mystery’ DLC announced

Modus Games and developer Frozenbyte announced a new DLC for Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince today titled, Melody of Mystery.

The Melody Mystery DLC for Trine 4 features a six-level story campaign due out for PC in November and for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in Spring 2021.

Here’s an overview of the Melody of Memory DLC, via Modus Games:

Trine 4: Melody of Mystery beckons the series’ endearing trio of heroes back to the Astral Academy to investigate an enchanted slumber which has enveloped the academy’s students. With a suspicious and mistakenly freed spirit on the loose, Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya’s encore journey will lead them through six all-new levels, where they’ll master upgraded abilities while solving fresh puzzles incorporating new elements like sheets of ice, torches, magnets, and crystals.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Check out the trailer below for Melody of Memory DLC: