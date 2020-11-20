Rugby Challenge 4 Gets A Physical Release Date In Australia and NZ

The official retail release date for Rugby Challenge 4 has now been announced for gamers living in Australia and New Zealand.



On PS4 and Xbox One, Rugby Challenge 4 will be released in Australia and New Zealand on December 3rd, 2020.



As for the Nintendo Switch version, those copies will be out a week later on December 10th, 2020.



Due to Covid-19, the release date for the game will be announced later for those that live in other countries.



You can read more about the game via the Facebook announcement posted on the official FB page. Details are below.

“The retail version of Rugby Challenge 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be releasing in Australia and New Zealand on the 3rd of December, with the Nintendo Switch version shortly after on the 10th of December.



There are delays in other regions due to Covid and we will have more news on those releases, and the PC version coming very soon. The digital versions for all consoles will also get the update to the full game at the same time.



A few of the changes you can expect to see include:

– Added Waratahs team to Super Rugby.

– Added SCG stadium.

– Ability to adjust Star Player stats.

– Support for up to 8 consoles in online for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

– NZ Cup now available in Be a Pro.

– Kits can now be uploaded to FanHub along with your team.

– Numerous performance, stability and gameplay improvements.”