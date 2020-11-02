Godfall PC Specifications announced

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing announced today the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the upcoming Godfall for PC.

Running Godfall will not require a beefy machine to run the game smoothly. Players who still have a GTX 1080 Ti will be good to go when the game launches next week.

PC Minimum and Recommended Spec:

· Minimum

o Windows 10

o AMD Ryzen 5 1600 // Intel Core I5-6600

o 12GB RAM

o AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB // NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB · Recommended

o Windows 10

o AMD Ryzen 5 3600 // Intel Core I7-8700

o 16GB RAM

o AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB // NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI, 11GB

Standard, Deluxe and Ascended Editions of Godfall can be pre-ordered now. All PC pre-orders will come with bonuses including a Godfall Starter Pack of early equipment Augments and Trinkets; Chrome Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk skin cosmetic variants; a yellow Typhon variant; and Zer0’s sword from Borderlands.

Pre-Order the game today at select retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and of course the PlayStation Store if you are getting it on PlayStation 5.

Godfall will be available for both PC and PlayStation 5 on November 12. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned.