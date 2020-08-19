Resident Evil 7 And More Added To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best deal in gaming as the subscription service is adding lots of new games!



Arguably the biggest game coming to Xbox Game Pass soon is Capcom’s Resident Evil 7. The game is the best selling Resident Evil game of all time and it will help people to get hyped up for next year’s Resident Evil Village.



Another great game coming to the service is the newest iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator. It’s available now on PC, but will come to Xbox consoles a few months later.



My favorite game coming to Game Pass is Battletoads. That game will be available later this week!



Anyway, you can read more about the games via Xbox Wire. The list below shows you the games you can play soon on Game Pass.

Which game or games will you be playing this week?