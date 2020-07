Among expected reveals and unexpected surprises, Microsoft announced State of Decay 3 for Xbox Series X and PC.

Very little was said about the upcoming title besides the brief overview and trailer below:

State of Decay 3 (Xbox Game Studios – Undead Labs). The next evolution in State of Decay is currently in development, bringing fans the new ultimate in zombie survival simulation. Microsoft

Expect more information and additional details as we get closer to the currently unknown release date.