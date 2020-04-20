This Week’s New Releases 4/19 – 4/25; Predator: Hunting Grounds, Trails of Mana and More

As we start to get closer to spring and summer, releases are starting to get less interesting. Thankfully, Predator: Hunting Grounds and Trails of Mana are here to make things a little more exciting.

Joining the largely passing fad of asymmetrical multiplayer experience is Predator: Hunting Grounds. Like a lot of these games it makes sense from a design standpoint but there are only so many of these you can experience. That being said, early impressions are strong and it will be interesting to see how it goes.

Joining Final Fantasy VII Remake is Trails of Mana, giving fans and newcomers alike the chance to experience one of the better JRPGs in a new setting.

And, for anyone hoping for more, you can find the full list below:

Monday 4/20

Kingdom vs Zombies (PC)

Cryptofall: Investor Simulator (PC)

Tuesday 4/21

Gato Roboto (XBO)

The Flower Collectors (PC)

Wednesday 4/22

Brutal Rage (XBO)

TaniNani (Switch)

12 Labors Of Hercules X: Greed For Speed (PC)

Thursday 4/23

Picross S4 (Switch)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack (PS4)

MotoGP 20 (PS4/Switch/PC/XBO/Stadia)

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (Switch)

Friday 4/24