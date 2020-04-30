Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially announced

Ubisoft announced today that the next Assassin’s Creed game coming later this year (hopefully) will be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Unfortunately, platforms and release dates were not announced in today’s announcement.

With the word Valhalla from its title, it’s confirmed that the next Assassin’s Creed adventure will be inspired by Norse mythology. No further information was revealed today but there will be a four-minute reveal trailer that debuts on April 30 at 8AM PT/11AM ET via YouTube.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

The last Assassin’s Creed game that debuted on current-gen consoles was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and it launched back in October 2018. It’s expected that the upcoming game will be released later this year for current-gen consoles and maybe the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Check back with us tomorrow for more information on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Stay tuned.