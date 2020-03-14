Nioh 2 – How to Defeat Kamaitachi

I don’t think there is any yokai boss easier to defeat than Kamaitachi in Nioh 2. Not only is his move set rather basic, he is one boss that can easily be overcame with a good defense over a solid strategy. But, if you want to ensure victory, it never hurts to know your foe.

General tips

While every boss has their own specific details, which are detailed below, these tips are designed to give you additional insight into how to improve at Nioh 2 in general.

You always get three elixirs on spawn. There is no reason to be frugal with that amount.

Spear is the easiest weapon to use

Once you have a bosses move set down, don’t be afraid to invest in additional supplies to come out ahead

Most fights follow a predictable arc. Dropping the bosses Ki down to zero typically causes them to enter the other world phase and dropping it to zero again will bring them out. There is also a timer but it’s good to know when these phases are going to take place.

Build around your play style or where you fall short. If you lose in the other world, increase your resistance there. If you can’t manage your Ki due to blocking, increase your toughness.

Typically the best way to block attacks is to do it before you take each hit, over holding the button down. Certain attacks have enough of a delay that you can actually block, wait to regain your Ki and then block again to withstand attacks.

As you progress, look into useful abilities like sloth to help you overcome tricky parts.

Don’t be afraid to use summons. Regardless of what people say, Nioh 2 is not a super easy game and there is no shame in using any and all mechanics to your advantage.

You can also find more general tips here.

How to Defeat Kamaitachi

For the most part, Kamaitachi comes down to how well you can maintain Ki and block. None of its attacks are particularly fearsome, nor is he overly complicated, though it’s a fast moving creature, so you’re best off just blocking and punishing.

When you see Kamaitachi climb a tree, just get ready to block and reposition yourself. The better your position, the easier this boss is. Provided you have a decent amount of toughness or can manage your Ki well, this should be a fairly straightforward encounter.